$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.97.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $5,926,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,745.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,214,584 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,899,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $228.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $303.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.71.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

