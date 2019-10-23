$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.10. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $653,712.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $797,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

