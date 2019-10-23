-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIOL shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on BIOLASE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLASE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 253,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,389. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.25.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

