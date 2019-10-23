-$0.05 EPS Expected for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). ORBCOMM reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 64,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.06. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos bought 15,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,926.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,641,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 194,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 716,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 1,360,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

