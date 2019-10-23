-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Secureworks reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Secureworks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 154,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,544. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Secureworks during the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Secureworks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Secureworks by 266.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks during the second quarter valued at about $595,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

