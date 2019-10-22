Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading Down 6.5%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.01, 540,299 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,585,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYNE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 4.75.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 387,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

