Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,691 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 111.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.