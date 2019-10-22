Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $661.25.

Y stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $773.65. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,603. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $808.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $776.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $709.18.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.48 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 37.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

