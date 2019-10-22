Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.57

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 4411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $851.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 12,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $411,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,160. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 661,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $3,095,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $2,788,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

