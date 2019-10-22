Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will post sales of $89.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $63.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $401.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.50 million to $405.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $517.62 million, with estimates ranging from $505.40 million to $536.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $8,112,641.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,018. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $148,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after buying an additional 655,847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after buying an additional 400,253 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 159.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 392,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 874.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 328,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after buying an additional 294,640 shares during the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

