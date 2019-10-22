Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi Sells 6,196 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $407,510.92.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,471,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,677,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,188,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.53.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

