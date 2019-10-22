ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $60,768.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00041284 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.40 or 0.06015727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043979 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

