Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,751.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,526 shares of company stock worth $9,234,790. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.16.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

