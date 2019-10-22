Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 20,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $4,050,417.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $185.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $207.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

