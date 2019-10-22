Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,113 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 67.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 53.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $6,635,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Shares of APH opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

