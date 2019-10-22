Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AAPL opened at $240.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,086.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $240.99.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.46.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
