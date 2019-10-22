Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $240.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,086.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $240.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.46.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

