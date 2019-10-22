Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $25,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 198.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $205.78 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $140.95 and a twelve month high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

