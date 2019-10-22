Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $2.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.27 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

