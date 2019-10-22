Zacks Investment Research Upgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to “Buy”

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on International Money Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.40 and a beta of -0.23. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

