Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $27.23 on Friday. SEA has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 158.33%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 132.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after buying an additional 1,153,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 7,676.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 85.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 14,283.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

