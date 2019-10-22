Zacks Investment Research Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $21.05 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $822.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 65.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 63.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

