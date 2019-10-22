Zacks Investment Research Lowers ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

XONE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on ExOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ExOne from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. ExOne has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. ExOne had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExOne will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ExOne by 32,447.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 706,696 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ExOne by 6.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,304,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 133,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ExOne during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ExOne by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ExOne during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

