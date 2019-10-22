Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to Hold

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 846,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,821. Avaya has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.4% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 172,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

