Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to Sell

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livongo Health Inc. is a consumer digital health company. It offers Enter Livongo platform, which leverages data science and technology, for people with chronic conditions. The Company’s Livongo platform offers solutions, such as Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. Livongo Health Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik purchased 3,141,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $87,970,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja purchased 2,678,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,826,366 shares of company stock valued at $162,980,808.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.