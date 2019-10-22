Zacks: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 41,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,038. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 42.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 15,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $104,055.84. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,733 shares of company stock worth $131,637. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.15% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

