Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. Sierra Oncology also reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SRRA stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $25.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 84.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 412,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

