Zacks: Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.41. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after buying an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after purchasing an additional 143,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

