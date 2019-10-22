Zacks: Brokerages Expect One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Liberty Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. One Liberty Properties posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE OLP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $552.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 125,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,529,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after buying an additional 64,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

