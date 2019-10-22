Zacks: Brokerages Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post $4.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $21.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.51 million, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $25.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 324.41%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNTA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

MNTA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 178,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,773. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $87,377.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,149 shares of company stock worth $294,059. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

