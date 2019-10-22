Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 185,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

