Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 565,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 21,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $303,485.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,997. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,329,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

