Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

NLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,529,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,982,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 654,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7,708.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.