Zacks: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 7.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.38 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 3,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,456. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 243.33, a quick ratio of 243.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.