Zacks: Analysts Set $42.50 Price Target for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $42.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKSH. BidaskClub raised shares of National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NKSH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $255.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Bankshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

