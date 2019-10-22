Zacks: Analysts Set $11.63 Price Target for Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sutter Rock Capital an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 million and a P/E ratio of -17.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 108.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

