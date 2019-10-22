Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.97) and the highest is ($1.49). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.42) to ($6.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.36) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

