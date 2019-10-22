Zacks: Analysts Expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Novan had a negative return on equity of 2,067.72% and a negative net margin of 363.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Novan by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 127,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 49,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Novan stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 32,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,686. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.96.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

