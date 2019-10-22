Zacks: Analysts Expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $10.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.20 billion. Nike reported sales of $9.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $42.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 billion to $42.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.42 billion to $46.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth $216,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nike by 22.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 612,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $57,569,000 after purchasing an additional 110,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Nike by 31.2% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 23,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

