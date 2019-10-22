Zacks: Analysts Expect E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for E. W. Scripps’ earnings. E. W. Scripps posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for E. W. Scripps.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SSP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 253,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,634. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 38,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $453,973.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,456.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

