Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.01. 1,245,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,285. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.07. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 118,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 27.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 74.8% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 118,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

