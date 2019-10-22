Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 76,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

