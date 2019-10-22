Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

SLDB stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $542.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.91. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 2,822,581 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 70.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

