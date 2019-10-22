Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.78. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXF shares. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Fox Factory stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $990,608.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $34,579.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,526.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,869 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,880,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,176,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,671 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

