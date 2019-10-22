Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings. Equity BancShares reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQBK stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $415.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

