Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.83. Asante Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 1,753,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,744. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.