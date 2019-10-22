Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Million

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to report sales of $1.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $6.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 736.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 26,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 404,432 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,499. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.