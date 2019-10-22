Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to report sales of $1.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $6.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 736.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 26,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 404,432 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,499. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

