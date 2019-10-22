YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $277,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 19.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.64 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.