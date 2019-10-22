Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.06. 615,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,788. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $268,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1,957.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $214,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,606,413,000 after buying an additional 952,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 48.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $315,561,000 after buying an additional 869,096 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

