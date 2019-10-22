Xero (ASX:XRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.68

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$69.68 ($49.42) and last traded at A$68.25 ($48.40), with a volume of 373169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$68.70 ($48.72).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$64.52 and its 200-day moving average is A$59.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.70, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.58.

In related news, insider Susan Peterson purchased 803 shares of Xero stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$59.00 ($41.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,377.00 ($33,600.71).

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

