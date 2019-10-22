XEL Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a market capitalization of $746,669.00 and approximately $986.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012306 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

